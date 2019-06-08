Seedtime on the Cumberland

Seedtime on the Cumberland festival held the first full weekend each June.

Seedtime on the Cumberland furthers Appalshop’s mission through the presentation and broadcasting of Appalshop’s work to the general public intensively over one weekend each year. Seedtime’s goal is to be a mirror for the mountain people and communities. To remind folks here of our cultural riches and traditions of the true vine that make this region vibrant and always growing. Seedtime on the Cumberland brings the arts of the community to the community, and, by broadcasting this festival live on the airwaves of WMMT and on the internet at wmmt.org, we present ourselves to the entire world.

For more information call (606) 633-0108 or visit seedtimefestival.org