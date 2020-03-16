Senior Art Exhibition at Campbellsville

Farrah Phillips, a designer and illustrator and senior of Campbellsville University studying fine art with an emphasis in graphic design, will be hosting her Senior Art Exhibition under the title “Stars in the Rain” from March 16 until March 20 in The Pence-Chowning Art Gallery, 205 University Drive, Campbellsville, Ky.

A reception will take place on March 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

