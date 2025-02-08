Senior Prom at La Grange YMCA

× Expand La Grange Parks & Rec Senior Prom

$40 per couple.

For ages 60 and better - re-live prom night with us at the James T. Beaumont Community Center. Senior Prom tickets are on sale for $40 per couple. Stop by City Hall to purchase your ticket. Dinner will be provided along with plenty of dancing and fun! Get your tickets before they are all sold out.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/