Senior Strolls at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
to
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Senior Strolls at Creasey Mahan
Senior Strolls at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
FREE
For Oldham County Public Library senior patrons ages 55 and up. Join library staff on Wednesday mornings as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen and talk about what books they’re reading, shows or movies seniors are watching and what little critters they may encounter. Meet outside the Creasey Mahan Nature Center for a one mile walk at a slow pace. No registration necessary.
*This stroll takes place every week on Wednesdays through September.
For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/