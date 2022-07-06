Senior Strolls through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

For Oldham County Public Library senior patrons ages 55 and up. Join library staff on Wednesday mornings as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen and talk about a variety of interests as well as woodland critters they may encounter along the way. Meet outside the Nature Center for a one mile walk at a slow pace. No registration necessary. Takes place every week on Wednesdays, beginning June 1 and ending on August 31, 2022.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

