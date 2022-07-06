Senior Strolls through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Senior Strolls

For Oldham County Public Library senior patrons ages 55 and up. Join library staff on Wednesday mornings as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen and talk about a variety of interests as well as woodland critters they may encounter along the way. Meet outside the Nature Center for a one mile walk at a slow pace. No registration necessary. Takes place every week on Wednesdays, beginning June 1 and ending on August 31, 2022.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/