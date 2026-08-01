Sense and Sensibility and Margaret at The Spotlight Playhouse

The Bluegrass Players present Sense and Sensibility and Margaret. By Rebecca Gellott, based on the novel by Jane Austen. Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility gets a fresh theatrical twist, told through the eyes of Margaret Dashwood, the youngest sister and an aspiring novelist. Family-friendly, appropriate for all ages. The Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Rd, Berea, KY 40403. Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.com/spotlightactingschool/sense-and-sensibility-and-margaret/e-vgeyez

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