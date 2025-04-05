× Expand Kentucky Historical Society Sensory Night at the Museum

Sensory Night at the Museum Kentucky History Center

In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, the Kentucky Historical Society is celebrating our neurodiverse patrons by hosting a sensory-friendly experience. This after-hours event will feature low lighting and reduced sound levels, allowing visitors to enjoy the museum without the hustle and bustle of a typical day.

Immerse yourself in history by engaging your five senses. Participate in a Sensory Scavenger Hunt, create your own discovery bottle, and explore tabletop sensory bins in our classroom space. Visitors will also have the opportunity to taste a Modjeska candy and try an Ale-8 from our 1792 Gift Shop for an additional fee. Please note that all food items are available while supplies last.

In addition, sensory backpacks are available for loan at the welcome desk of the History Center on a first-come, first-serve basis. You’re also welcome to take a moment for yourself in our Quiet Zone, where you’ll find soft lighting, fidget toys, books, puzzles, and plenty of space to unwind. Remember, we welcome all inquisitive minds who are eager to explore history, and we’re here to help you find comfort and inspiration.

*If you are a Certified Therapist and wish to bring a client, you will receive free admission with the paid admission of your client.

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events