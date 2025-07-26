× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Sensory Tea-Tasting Workshop

Sensory Tea-Tasting Workshop at Yew Dell

$55 - $65 per person.

With engaging stories and a wealth of experience, instructor Emily Ann Cotton will share fascinating insights into the history, culture and health benefits of tea. This hands-on workshop will allow you to use all your senses to appreciate and create the perfect cup and appreciate the importance of drinking with mindfulness. You’ll learn tea prep techniques and use tasting wheel to learn how to use all your senses and discover subtle flavors and notes in each sip.

Ticket includes all materials, tasting guide, and an herbal tea plant for your garden.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar