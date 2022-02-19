ServSafe Course at Murray State University

This course takes place in a classroom on MSU's campus. It takes 8-10 hours to complete and will end with a certification exam. Upon successfully passing the exam, participants will earn the ServSafe® Manager Certification. For food service providers, this certification will satisfy the requirement by the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the 2013 FDA Food Code to have at least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation.

For more information call 270.809.3662 or visit murraystate.edu/servsafe