Seussical Jr. at Barn Lot Theater

September 3-6, 2026

The Barn Lot Theater Children's Theater composed of youth actors age 18 and under return to the stage in Seussical Jr., fantastical musical extravaganza that combines elements from many of Dr. Seuss's beloved stories. This vibrant production is filled with energetic songs, imaginative characters, and playful antics that captivate audiences of all ages. The play celebrates creativity and teaches important lessons about kindness, acceptance, and the power of believing in oneself.

Rated G for all audiences

For more information call 270-432-2276 or visit barnlot.org