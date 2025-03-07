Seussical the Musical KIDS at The Spotlight Playhouse

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students Age 4-11

Check website for dates and times.

Join us for the whimsical and heartwarming "Seussical the Musical KIDS," performed by our youngest stars, ages 4-11! This delightful production brings the magical world of Dr. Seuss to life with beloved characters like Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, and more. Watch as these talented kiddos sing, dance, and deliver a story about friendship, loyalty, and believing in the impossible.

While performances by this age group may have their own unique surprises, their charm and enthusiasm make every moment unforgettable. Perfect for audiences of all ages, "Seussical the Musical KIDS" is a joyful celebration of creativity, imagination, and the pure joy of theater. Reserve your seats today and prepare for a Seuss-tacular time cheering on these rising stars!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com