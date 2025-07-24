× Expand Making Noise Seussical

Seussical the Musical at Madison Southern High School

Join Making Noise Theatre Company & Madison Southern High School for the fun, imaginative story of Seussical the Musical! Students & participants in the two week summer intensive will tell this magical story featuring the wonderful characters you remember from the classic books.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Performances:

Thursday July 24 @ 7pm

Friday July 25 @ 7pm

Saturday July 26 @ 7pm

Sunday July 27 @ 2pm

For more information call 8596254176 and visit makingnoisetheatrecompany.com