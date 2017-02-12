Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Google Calendar - Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day - 2017-02-12 00:00:00

Seviche 1538 Bardstown Road, Kentucky, Kentucky 40205

Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day 

Chef Anthony Lamas and Seviche offer a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special someone at this month’s “Dinner & a Movie” series. The night will feature a delicious Hawaiian feast inspired by “50 First Dates” starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. A hilarious comedy set in the Hawaiian islands about a man afraid of commitment until he meets a beautiful woman that he hits it off with. He thinks he has found the woman of his dreams, until he discovers she has short-term memory loss and forgets him the very next day.

Guests will be treated to a tropical feast including Ahi Poke with tuna, seaweed and sesame; Huli Huli Chicken with a pineapple-soy glaze, radish, and cilantro; Mahi Mahi with macadamia nut, pineapple salsa, and Hawaiian fried rice; Kahlua Pig, a banana braised pork, with sweet potato and mango BBQ; and Island Style Waffles, a charred pineapple with rum and coconut.

For more information call (502) 473-8560 or visit sevicherestaurant.com

Info

Seviche 1538 Bardstown Road, Kentucky, Kentucky 40205 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

(502) 473-8560

Google Calendar - Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day - 2017-02-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day - 2017-02-12 00:00:00

Tags

Current Issue

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™