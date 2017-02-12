Seviche Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Chef Anthony Lamas and Seviche offer a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special someone at this month’s “Dinner & a Movie” series. The night will feature a delicious Hawaiian feast inspired by “50 First Dates” starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. A hilarious comedy set in the Hawaiian islands about a man afraid of commitment until he meets a beautiful woman that he hits it off with. He thinks he has found the woman of his dreams, until he discovers she has short-term memory loss and forgets him the very next day.

Guests will be treated to a tropical feast including Ahi Poke with tuna, seaweed and sesame; Huli Huli Chicken with a pineapple-soy glaze, radish, and cilantro; Mahi Mahi with macadamia nut, pineapple salsa, and Hawaiian fried rice; Kahlua Pig, a banana braised pork, with sweet potato and mango BBQ; and Island Style Waffles, a charred pineapple with rum and coconut.

For more information call (502) 473-8560 or visit sevicherestaurant.com