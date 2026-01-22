× Expand Sewing: Book Pouch Sewing: Book Pouch

Sewing: Book Pouch at Makerspace Western Kentucky

Learn how to confidently sew zippers as you make this zippered book pouch.Rebecca Travis of Knot, Needle, & Sew of Hanson will guide you through the process of adding interfacing/batting, sewing zippers, and “birthing’ the final pouch.

This class is recommended for those that have at least sewn on a machine before but novices/beginners are welcome.

All materials are provided, and different kits will be available on a first come, first choice basis.

The class is limited to six so that each participant can get the help they need from the instructor, so visit MAKERSPACE.BIGCARTEL.COM to reserve your spot!

For more information call ​​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com