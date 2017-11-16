Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

SHADOWS OF THE 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of The Four Tops, Temptations & Supremes. In this show, artists who performed with Motown “greats” will perform the hits that span several decades. Stunning choreography & costumes! It’s also the best music of Motown’s Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves, Junior Walker, and more! The group, composed of extremely talented, experienced musicians and singers, flawlessly performs Motown charts that covered a forty year period of popular music that, for many of us, formed part of the tapestry of our lives. There is a point when artistry, passion and showmanship transform a performance into something that is magical. It’s a concert not to be missed!

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com