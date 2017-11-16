Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

Google Calendar - Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2017-11-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2017-11-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2017-11-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2017-11-16 00:00:00

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444

Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

SHADOWS OF THE 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of The Four Tops, Temptations & Supremes. In this show, artists who performed with Motown “greats” will perform the hits that span several decades. Stunning choreography & costumes! It’s also the best music of Motown’s Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves, Junior Walker, and more! The group, composed of extremely talented, experienced musicians and singers, flawlessly performs Motown charts that covered a forty year period of popular music that, for many of us, formed part of the tapestry of our lives. There is a point when artistry, passion and showmanship transform a performance into something that is magical. It’s a concert not to be missed!

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com

Info
Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2017-11-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2017-11-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2017-11-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Shadows of Motown at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2017-11-16 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Monday

October 30, 2017

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Submit Yours