Shaker Architecture Tour at South Union Shaker Village

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

Join Museum Director Tommy Hines for an in-depth tour of the 1846 Ministry Shop, a behind-the-scenes look at one of South Union’s architectural jewels. Free with village admission.

For more information call  270-542-4167 or  visit southunionshakervillage.com

