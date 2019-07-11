Shaker Architecture Tour at South Union Shaker Village
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
Join Museum Director Tommy Hines for an in-depth tour of the 1846 Ministry Shop, a behind-the-scenes look at one of South Union’s architectural jewels. Free with village admission.
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com
