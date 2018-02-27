Food for Thought Series: Shaker Neighborhoods at Pleasant Hill and White Water

6:30-8:30 pm Tuesday, Feb. 27

Dr. Carol Medlicott of the NKU History and Geography department returns to talk about the Shakers. Due to geographical happenstance, the Shaker settlements in Kentucky were far closer to events of the Civil War than any pacifist Christian community would have wished to be. In this presentation, Dr. Carol Medlicott, a scholar of the Shakers, will discuss how the Civil War confronted the "western" Shakers of Kentucky and Ohio with profound challenges and hardships that their Shaker counterparts in New England never experienced. Food will be provided by Highland Heights City Barbeque. Ages 16 & up. Registration required.

