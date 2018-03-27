City Barbeque Food for Thought Series

6:30-8:30 pm March 27

Dr. Robert Wilcox from the NKU History and Geography Department discusses the history of Mexican immigration to the US. While the political debates largely have focused on undocumented immigrants, the history involves many contradictions, including officially sponsored immigration from Mexico and illegal American immigration to Mexico. This talk will address some of these historical complexities. Food will be supplied by Highland Heights City Barbeque. Ages 16 & up. Register early as spots are limited.

