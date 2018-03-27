City Barbeque Food for Thought Series

to Google Calendar - City Barbeque Food for Thought Series - 2018-03-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Barbeque Food for Thought Series - 2018-03-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Barbeque Food for Thought Series - 2018-03-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - City Barbeque Food for Thought Series - 2018-03-27 18:00:00

Campbell County Library - Cold Spring Branch 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky

City Barbeque Food for Thought Series

6:30-8:30 pm March 27

 Dr. Robert Wilcox from the NKU History and Geography Department discusses the history of Mexican immigration to the US. While the political debates largely have focused on undocumented immigrants, the history involves many contradictions, including officially sponsored immigration from Mexico and illegal American immigration to Mexico. This talk will address some of these historical complexities. Food will be supplied by Highland Heights City Barbeque. Ages 16 & up. Register early as spots are limited.

For more information call (859) 781-6166  or visit cc-pl.org

Info
Campbell County Library - Cold Spring Branch 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky View Map
Food & Drink, History, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - City Barbeque Food for Thought Series - 2018-03-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - City Barbeque Food for Thought Series - 2018-03-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - City Barbeque Food for Thought Series - 2018-03-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - City Barbeque Food for Thought Series - 2018-03-27 18:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Submit Yours