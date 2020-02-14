Shaker Village Fresh Food Adventures: Valentine’s Dinner

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill has planned a year of dining experiences as part of the Fresh Food Adventure series. Chef Amber Hokams has planned menus to highlight seasonality and source from local meat producers, cheesemakers and farms including the certified organic Shaker Village Garden.

Fresh Food Adventures are communal dining experiences with all-inclusive fixed dinner and spirits menus. They are hosted throughout the grounds and historic buildings of Shaker Village. Fresh Food Adventures planned for 2020 include:

Tapas Dinner – February 8 at 6:30 p.m. – Join us in the 1824 Centre Family Dwelling to warm up with a sampling of small plates inspired by the fresh tastes and traditions of Spain. Menu highlights include Lamb Pinchos and Cucumber Yogurt, Serrano Ham and 12-month aged Manchego, Chorizo Albondigas and Smoky Tomato Broth and Tarte De Santiago (Spanish Almond Cake). Tickets are available for $89 per person.

Valentine’s Dinner* – February 14-15 from 5-8:30 p.m. – A quiet, romantic retreat for you and your sweetheart. Enjoy a special à la carte dinner at The Trustees’ Table restaurant featuring Lobster Fritters, Beef Carpaccio, Oysters Rockefeller, Duck, Vegetable Galette and Not Your Classic Beef Wellington. Your evening doesn’t need to end there – extend your stay by spending the night in one of our historic buildings. Dining and room reservations are available at shakervillageky.org.

*Valentine’s Dinner menu is not all-inclusive, but offered à la carte for food and beverage options.

Seafood Feast – March 21 at 6:30 p.m. – You’ll believe that the sea is just steps away while you dine in the West Family Dwelling. This feast will include multiple courses featuring Snow Crab Salad and Granny Smith Apple, Bay Scallop Crudo, San Francisco Cioppino, Lobster Newberg and White Chocolate Key Lime Mousse. Tickets are available for $99 per person.

Local Farm Feast – July 18 at 6:30 p.m. – Celebrate an evening of collaboration between Chef Hokams and Farm Manager Michael Moore, with a four-course supper in the Shaker Village Garden surrounded by ripe tomatoes, Zinnias and butterflies. Savor the summer harvest from the garden, as well as the bounty from other local farmers, cheese makers, meat producers, distillers and wine makers. Tickets are available for $89 per person.

Hard Cider Bash – September 12 at 6:30 p.m. – Welcome fall while sampling orchard flavors at this toasty bash complete with good food, friends and plenty of craft hard cider in the Meadowview Barn. Stations are set with appetizers, salads, main courses, side dishes, mixed drinks and desserts while guests enjoy live music. Tickets are available for $89 per person.

Quail Dinner – November 7 at 6:30 p.m. – Dine on Kentucky quail and the fall garden harvest from the Shaker Village Garden. You’ll learn how Shaker Village manages its preserve for Northern Bobwhite Quail. This unique dinner is not to be missed. Tickets are available for $89 per person.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg, Ky. is located just 40 minutes away from Lexington, and 80 minutes outside of Louisville.

For more information call (859) 734-5411 or visit shakervillageky.org