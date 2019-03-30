Shaker Village Presents The Gift of Shaker Music by The Winterbirds

Shaker Village is pleased to announce The Gift of Shaker Music, a collaborative musical event presented by the folk group, Winterbirds.

Winterbirds will present an interactive program on the history, style and theological context of Shaker singing. The program will include enlightening historical information as well as demonstrations of original and rarely-heard Shaker hymns, including music that originated at Pleasant Hill. The workshop will be an opportunity to hear, learn about, and participate in this uniquely American tradition, in a beautiful and historic location.

The musicians will also present an evening concert of original music from their recent album Shaker Songs. Combining new music with texts from the 18th and 19th centuries, Shaker Songs brings the thought and poetry of the American Shakers to life. At once familiar and strange, this music weaves together the new and the traditional into a compelling exploration of the tensions between humility, self-expression, and love.

For more information visit shakervillageky.org