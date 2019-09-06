Shaker Village Riverboat Cruise Focuses on Civil War

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will debut new programming for their daily riverboat cruises aboard the Dixie Belle starting September 6 th through October 31, 2019. The tour entitled Civil War on the Kentucky River will give guests a history lesson on how the Civil War affected the Shakers who relied on the Kentucky River during wartime.

Passengers will take a narrated journey along the Kentucky River to discover how troop

movement impacted the accessibility of the river for the Shakers at Pleasant Hill. The Shakers

were pacifists, but the skirmishes, battles and consequences of the war affected their

community just like many others in the South.

The Dixie Belle Riverboat embarks every day at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Tickets should be purchased

at the Welcome Center. Pricing for ages 13+ is $10, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages five and

under. All river adventures are subject to weather and river conditions and will only run if the

temperature is above 50 degrees.

For more information call (800) 734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org