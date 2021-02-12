Shaker Village Valentine’s Weekend

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Shaker Village Valentine’s Weekend

Treat your special someone to a romantic getaway at Shaker Village. Relax, explore, unwind and enjoy the splendor of our historic Village. This package includes a night in one of our charming king or queen guest rooms, champagne and chocolate covered strawberries delivered to your room, breakfast for two at the Trustees Table and a special 20% off coupon for use in one of our three unique shops for that special gift.

Cost: $189.00 per night for two. Dining reservations at The Trustees' Table are strongly encouraged.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg, Ky. is located just 40 minutes away from Lexington, and 80 minutes outside of Louisville.

For more information call (859) 734-5411  or visit shakervillageky.org

