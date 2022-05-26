Shakespeare Festival in Central Park
Central Park - Old Louisville 1340 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival
Taking place in Old Louisville’s scenic Central Park, the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival continues its decades long tradition of providing free live action plays of some of Shakespeare’s greatest works.
For more information call (502) 574-9900 or visit kyshakespeare.com
