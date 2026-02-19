Shakespeare Festival in Central Park

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival

Taking place in Old Louisville’s scenic Central Park, the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival continues its decades long tradition of providing free live action plays of some of Shakespeare’s greatest works.

Nightly Schedule:

6:00 p.m. Food Trucks

7:00 p.m. Kids’ Globe, Will’s Gift Shop, Will’s Tavern

7:15 p.m. Community Pre-Show Performance

8:00 p.m. Performance

AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare

May 27-31; June 3-7; June 10-14; July 15, 18, 21, 24

“I like this place and willingly could waste my time in it.”

The 66th season kicks off with this irresistible and beloved pastoral romantic comedy. “All the world’s a stage” in the hilarious tale of love, mistaken identity, and banishment in the transformative Forest of Arden.

ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA by William Shakespeare

June 18-21; June 24-28; July 14, 17, 22, 25

“I have immortal longings in me.”

Shakespeare’s legendary romance comes to vivid life in this love story of two powerful leaders: Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, and Mark Antony, General of the Roman Empire. Passion leads to tragedy in this epic tale of desire, scandal, and power.

THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA by William Shakespeare

July 2-3, 5; 7-12; 16, 19, 23, 26

“Love is like a child That longs for every thing that he can come by.”

What happens in Milan, stays in Milan! Shakespeare’s gleefully silly comedy is set in 1940’s Last Vegas, where love and friendship are put to the test. A charming adventure navigating a love triangle, betrayal, disguises, an escape into the forest, and a dog.

For more information call (502) 574-9900 or visit kyshakespeare.com