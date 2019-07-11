SHAKESPEARE UNDER THE STARS: Much Ado About Nothing

Presented in partnership with the Appalachian Shakespeare Center, this dynamic production will be set amid the aftermath of World War II. Filled with intrigue, double crossing, and comedy, Much Ado About Nothing is the perfect evening of Shakespeare. Follow the rocky romances of Hero and Claudio and Beatrice and Benedict as they explore what loyalty, trust, and love means to each of them.

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Friday, July 12, 2019

Saturday, July 13, 2019

Sunday, July 14, 2019

​

Box Office/Gates Open at 7:00pm each night

Show Begins at 8:00pm each night

Woodland Park | 601 E High St

$15

For more information call 859.935.1564 or visit MyKCT.org