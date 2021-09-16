× Expand Raegan Garnett Shakespeare in the Park

Shakespeare in the Park in Hopkinsville

The Pennyroyal Arts Council and Kentucky Humanities Council is pleased to present Shakespeare in the Park on Thursday, September 16 at 6pm at the Round Table Literary Park at Hopkinsville Community College.

We invite you to this FREE outdoor performance of one of Shakespeare’s most famous comedies "Much Ado About Nothing". The comedy explores relationships, the consequences of gossip, and self-worth.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, or even a picnic supper for an evening with Shakespeare under the canopy of the college’s campus. Local food trucks will also be on-site offering dinner options.

This free outdoor theatre experience is sure to educate, inspire, and entertain people of all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Alhambra Theatre.

Parking is available at the North Drive library parking lot by the Hopkinsville Community College.

For more information on this and upcoming events, visit pennyroyalarts.org or follow us on Facebook at AlhambraTheatreHopkinsville.

