Shakura S'Aida with Special Guest Chuck Campbell at Norton Center for the Arts

Wherever she performs, Brooklyn-born, Swiss-raised, and Canadian-based blues singer Shakura S’Aida blows listeners away with her scorching vocal style and uncanny ability to deliver powerful original songs. Her warm and welcoming personality, dazzling visual style, and truly remarkable voice takes audiences on a sublime and soulful journey that lingers on, long after the lights have dimmed. .

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com