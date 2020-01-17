Shakura S'Aida with Special Guest Chuck Campbell
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Shakura S'Aida with Special Guest Chuck Campbell at Norton Center for the Arts
Wherever she performs, Brooklyn-born, Swiss-raised, and Canadian-based blues singer Shakura S’Aida blows listeners away with her scorching vocal style and uncanny ability to deliver powerful original songs. Her warm and welcoming personality, dazzling visual style, and truly remarkable voice takes audiences on a sublime and soulful journey that lingers on, long after the lights have dimmed. .
For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com