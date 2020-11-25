Shamrock Bash at Owensboro Convention Center

Originally planned for March 14 - The ShamRock Bash will be re-themed into the Thanksgiving Eve Party on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Previously purchased tickets from the ShamRock Bash event will be honored for the Thanksgiving Eve Party sponsored by Bud Light. For those unable to attend the newly themed event and requesting a refund, please contact our box office representative at 270-315-7659 or caleb.farkas@spectraxp.com by 5pm on Friday, May 29, 2020.

“The Crashers are a such a fan favorite, and we are so happy we've been able to work with them for this new date," said Spectra's General Manager, Laura Alexander. "We are also looking forward to having them back for the 5th Annual ShamRock Bash in March of 2021!"

Tickets for the Thanksgiving Eve Party will be the same as for ShamRock Bash - $10 per person and limited reserved tables of 10 will also be available for $150. Please note the event is for ages 21 and over only.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com