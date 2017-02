Shamrock Shuffle 3K in Lexington

Walk, shuffle or run in the 11th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K! The race is sponsored by Lexington Habitat for Humanity in downtown Lexington at the Lexington Civic Center, on March 11th at 8:00 a.m. Registration in the Food Court area.

Cost for Registration is $22 through February 28th.

For more information visit ShamrockShuffle3K.com