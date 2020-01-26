Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers

to Google Calendar - Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers - 2020-01-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers - 2020-01-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers - 2020-01-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers - 2020-01-26 19:30:00

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Loversl at Norton Center for the Arts

 For more than three decades, the Shanghai Ballet has dazzled audiences around the world with its unique repertoire of folk-infused Chinese ballet and classical Western masterworks. The Butterfly Lovers is a poignant love story that dates to the Tang Dynasty. Often considered the Chinese equivalent to Romeo & Juliet, the performance features elegant choreography, graceful dancers, magnificent costumes, and a touching story of love and loss. The Shanghai Ballet is one of the world's predominant ballet companies, bringing the unique glamour of Chinese dance to the international stage.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Info

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers - 2020-01-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers - 2020-01-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers - 2020-01-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers - 2020-01-26 19:30:00