Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Lovers

Shanghai Ballet The Butterfly Loversl at Norton Center for the Arts

For more than three decades, the Shanghai Ballet has dazzled audiences around the world with its unique repertoire of folk-infused Chinese ballet and classical Western masterworks. The Butterfly Lovers is a poignant love story that dates to the Tang Dynasty. Often considered the Chinese equivalent to Romeo & Juliet, the performance features elegant choreography, graceful dancers, magnificent costumes, and a touching story of love and loss. The Shanghai Ballet is one of the world's predominant ballet companies, bringing the unique glamour of Chinese dance to the international stage.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com