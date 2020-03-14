Shaping the Kentucky Landscape

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Shaping the Kentucky Landscape

Through the lens of Paul Sawyier, a watercolor artist from Frankfort, learn about the landscape of Kentucky. Further explore the state’s geography and create a topographic map using molding dough for physical features. Finish this unique canvas with watercolor paints to highlight the hues of nature.

Instructor: Megan Sauter

Cost: Pre-register for the special price of $5 per child plus one parent. Regular museum admission applies to walk-ins. Free for KHS members.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
502-564-1792
