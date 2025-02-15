Shari Lewis Legacy Tour at Gateway Regional Arts Center

A Lamb Chop Celebration is a medley of the past and the present, vintage footage of Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop through the last 6 decades curated by Mallory Lewis accompanied by stories previously unknown to the public AND Lamb Chop and Mallory Lewis LIVE: singing, dancing, comedy for kids of ALL ages! A fast paced show designed to amuse and entertain ALL audiences, from little ones to those just young at heart, filled with laughter and audience participation, a modern twist to an American Classic!

For more information, please visit gateway-regional-arts-center.ticketleap.com