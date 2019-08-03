Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
http://www.shawnmendesofficial.com/
Shawn Mendes
Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes is giving a concert in our city! Shawn is touring to support his self-titled third studio album released last year. The album spawned singles "In My Blood", and "Lost in Japan".
For more information call (502) 690-9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music