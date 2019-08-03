Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center

Google Calendar - Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-08-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-08-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-08-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-08-03 19:30:00

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center

Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes is giving a concert in our city! Shawn is touring to support his self-titled third studio album released last year. The album spawned singles "In My Blood", and "Lost in Japan".

For more information call (502) 690-9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com

Info

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-08-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-08-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-08-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Shawn Mendes at KFC Yum! Center - 2019-08-03 19:30:00