She Kills Monsters by Village Players of Fort Thomas

April 28-May 6, 2023

Courtesy of Concord Theatricals

Directed by Amy Waldfogle

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games! In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/