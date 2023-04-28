She Kills Monsters by Village Players of Fort Thomas
April 28-May 6, 2023
Courtesy of Concord Theatricals
Directed by Amy Waldfogle
A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games! In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/