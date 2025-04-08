She’s Your Queen to Be!: Black Women in the Kentucky Pageantry Circuit

 This program explores the historical, social, and political impact of American beauty standards on Black women in Kentucky’s pageant circuit. A panel of current and former Black pageant queens, including Dr. Estella Conwill Majozo, Erica McPheeters, and Jordan Ponder, will share their experiences and insights on race, culture, and representation. Moderated by Andrea Bolden, Ms. Kentucky USA Ambassador 2025, the discussion highlights evolving beauty standards at local and regional levels.

Education & Learning, History
