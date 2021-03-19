Shelby Lore Live Concert at The Venue in Morehead

× Expand Shelby Lore Shelby Lore

Shelby Lore is a hidden Eastern, KY jewel out of Carter City Kentucky. He has a wide variety of music influences and will keep you wanting more. He was recently voted in the top 5 in six different catagories in The Appalation Entertainment and Arts Awards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Td5QDZBt8kk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAD98cfuLrA

For more information or to purchase tickets visit TheVenue109.com