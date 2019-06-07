Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders at Pioneer Playhouse

June 25 – July 6

Sherlock Holmes and the Ice Palace Murders

by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the novel by Larry Millett

In 1896, the Minnesota Winter Carnival is in full swing, but St. Paul’s wealthiest man has lost his head – literally. It’s up to Holmes and Watson (on a visit to America) to track a cold-blooded killer from the icy streets of St. Paul to the frozen Mississippi River. A smart, funny mystery. Rated G.

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.