Shining a Light: A Children's Workshop for Winter Solstice

Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

The Winter Solstice marks new beginnings for the year ahead, and Liberty Hall invites you to join this children’s workshop to celebrate the year ahead and learn about the process of setting intentions. They’ll also illuminate the “longest night of the year” by making their own paper lanterns! 10am -12pm. $10 per child, accompanying adult free. Advanced registration required.

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org 

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
