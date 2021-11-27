Shop Small Saturday in Downtown Ashland
to
Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
×
Visit Ashland, KY
shop small social event cover photo
Shop Small Saturday
Shop Small Saturday in Downtown Ashland
Shop local with us this Holiday Season. Support locally owned businesses on Shop Small Saturday in Downtown Ashland. Enjoy a pop-up shop full of local crafters inside the Historic GC Murphy Building, food trucks and Christmas Music at Broadway Square, and special discounts offered in every store.
For more information call (606) 329-1007 or visit holidaywithusAKY.com
Info
Downtown Ashland 1441 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family