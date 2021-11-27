× Expand Visit Ashland, KY shop small social event cover photo Shop Small Saturday

Shop Small Saturday in Downtown Ashland

Shop local with us this Holiday Season. Support locally owned businesses on Shop Small Saturday in Downtown Ashland. Enjoy a pop-up shop full of local crafters inside the Historic GC Murphy Building, food trucks and Christmas Music at Broadway Square, and special discounts offered in every store.

For more information call (606) 329-1007 or visit holidaywithusAKY.com