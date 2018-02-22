Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount

to Google Calendar - Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount - 2018-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount - 2018-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount - 2018-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount - 2018-02-22 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount

Shopkins Live! is finally here! The #1 kids toy in North America is live and on stage in Shopkins Live! Shop It Up! Your beloved Shoppies make their theatrical debut in an original new live show featuring musical performances by Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, Polli Polish and more! The fun and fashionista Shoppies are joined by the Shopkins – the grocery store-themed mini collectable toys – Apple Blossom, Strawberry Kiss, Lippy Lips, Kooky Cookie, Poppy Corn, Slick Breadstick and Shady Diva. An ensemble cast of multi-talented performers brings the show to life on stage through urban style music, song and dance. All of Shopville is in a tizz as preparations get underway for the annual “Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair”. Shady Diva showcases her latest fashion designs; Lippy Lips gives colorful advice at the nail salon; Kooky Cookie tries to get in a beauty nap! But wait — no event is complete without a few hiccups! Who has high-jinxed the fashion pageant? Where is the super-secret celebrity guest? Will Slick Breadstick ever find a dance partner? The Shopkins and Shoppies need your help – the show must go on! Shopkins Live! immerses audiences in the world of Shopville using custom-designed theatrical costumes, creative onstage characters, state-of-art video and set design, and original pop songs and music!

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount - 2018-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount - 2018-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount - 2018-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Shopkins LIVE! at The Paramount - 2018-02-22 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

July 31, 2017

Tuesday

August 1, 2017

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™