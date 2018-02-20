Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center

The #1 kids toy in North America is live and on stage in Shopkins Live! Shop It Up! See your favorite shoppies in an original new live show featuring musical performances by Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, Polli Polish and more! All of Shopville is in a tizzy as preparations get underway for the annual “Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair”. Shady Diva showcases her latest fashion designs; Lippy Lips gives colorful advice at the nail salon; Kooky Cookie tries to get in a beauty nap! But wait!! No event is complete without a few hiccups! Who has high-jinxed the fashion pageant? Where is the super-secret celebrity guest? Will Slick Breadstick ever find a dance partner? The Shopkins and Shoppies need your help – the show must go on!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org