Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center

to Google Calendar - Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center - 2018-02-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center - 2018-02-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center - 2018-02-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center - 2018-02-20 18:30:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center

The #1 kids toy in North America is live and on stage in Shopkins Live! Shop It Up! See your favorite shoppies in an original new live show featuring musical performances by Jessicake, Bubbleisha, Peppa-Mint, Rainbow Kate, Cocolette, Polli Polish and more!  All of Shopville is in a tizzy as preparations get underway for the annual “Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair”. Shady Diva showcases her latest fashion designs; Lippy Lips gives colorful advice at the nail salon; Kooky Cookie tries to get in a beauty nap! But wait!! No event is complete without a few hiccups! Who has high-jinxed the fashion pageant? Where is the super-secret celebrity guest? Will Slick Breadstick ever find a dance partner? The Shopkins and Shoppies need your help – the show must go on!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center - 2018-02-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center - 2018-02-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center - 2018-02-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - Shopkins Live! at the Carson Center - 2018-02-20 18:30:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Thursday

December 7, 2017

Friday

December 8, 2017

Saturday

December 9, 2017

Sunday

December 10, 2017

Submit Yours