Shoreline Cleanup: Ginger Bay

Land Between The Lakes Golden Pond, Kentucky

Shoreline Cleanup: Ginger Bay

 Ginger Bay shoreline cleanup. We will be meeting at Ginger Bay Lake Access in Stewart County. Please bring a water bottle, gloves and wear sunscreen. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes- it is tick season! We will provide water to refill bottles, tick spray, grabbers, and trash bags. Please RSVP on Facebook or to volunteer@friendsoflbl.org  in case of cancellation we will notify you.

We will provide water to refill bottles, tick spray, grabbers, and trash bags.

Please bring water, and dress for the weather. We will provide trash bags and bug spray.

Fill out our volunteer   application  today, so that you can help keep your Park trash free.

For more information call (270) 924-2007 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us

Land Between The Lakes Golden Pond, Kentucky
