Shoreline Cleanup: Ginger Bay

Ginger Bay shoreline cleanup. We will be meeting at Ginger Bay Lake Access in Stewart County. Please bring a water bottle, gloves and wear sunscreen. Please wear long pants and sturdy shoes- it is tick season! We will provide water to refill bottles, tick spray, grabbers, and trash bags. Please RSVP on Facebook or to volunteer@friendsoflbl.org in case of cancellation we will notify you.

For more information call (270) 924-2007 or visit landbetweenthelakes.us