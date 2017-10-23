Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion

to Google Calendar - Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion - 2017-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion - 2017-10-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion - 2017-10-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion - 2017-10-23 19:00:00

Dry Ground Brewing 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

 Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion

Presenting Shorts & Stouts, a new short story discussion group sponsored by the McCracken County Public Library and held at Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky in historic Coke Plant.

The discussion will be led by Matt Jaeger, library clerk and writer.

Join us for the next meeting of Shorts & Stouts which will focus on a pair of stories by Shirley Jackson: "The Lottery" and "The Possibility of Evil".

If you've read Jackson's The Lottery, you've never forgotten it. And if you haven't, you're in for a real treat. At once able to combine the pleasantries of ordinary life with the horrific, Shirley Jackson showcases her consummate skill in these two stories. Copies of her Collected Stories will be available to checkout from the library. So, have fun reading, and then join us at Dry Ground on October 23 at 7 PM for a beer (if you choose) and a brilliant discussion of a pair of brilliant stories.

Shorts & Stouts is a short story discussion group sponsored by the McCracken County Public Library and held at Dry Ground Brewery.

Matt Jaeger is a fiction writer and assistant at the McCracken County Public Library. A graduate of the MFA in Creative Writing program at Spalding University, Matt is the author of three collections of short stories, The Caretakers, The Captives, and All Have the Same Blindness, and is currently at work on a couple novels.

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings

Info
Dry Ground Brewing 3121 Broadway St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion - 2017-10-23 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion - 2017-10-23 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion - 2017-10-23 19:00:00 iCalendar - Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion - 2017-10-23 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

September 26, 2017

Wednesday

September 27, 2017

Thursday

September 28, 2017

Friday

September 29, 2017

Saturday

September 30, 2017

Sunday

October 1, 2017

Monday

October 2, 2017

Submit Yours