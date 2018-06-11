Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion

Presenting Shorts & Stouts, a new short story discussion group sponsored by the McCracken County Public Library and held at Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky in historic Coke Plant.

Shorts and Stouts Discussions: John Cheever

Monday, Jun 11, 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Led by Matt Jaeger, author and library assistant.

Shorts & Stouts will focus on a pair of stories by John Cheever: "The Swimmer" and "The Enormous Radio".

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings