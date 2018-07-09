Shorts and Stouts Book Discussion

Presenting Shorts & Stouts, a new short story discussion group sponsored by the McCracken County Public Library and held at Dry Ground Brewing Company, 3121 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky in historic Coke Plant.

Led by Matt Jaeger, author and library assistant.

Join us for the next meeting of Shorts & Stouts which will focus on a pair of stories by Joyce Carol Oates: "Heat" and "Where are You Going, Where Have You Been?".

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net