Shrek the Musical Jr. at Spotlight Playhouse

August 30 - September 8. Check website for showtimes.

Join us for an enchanting adventure with “Shrek JR the Musical” at Spotlight Acting School! Performed by talented students aged 9-14, this delightful production brings the beloved story of Shrek, the grumpy yet lovable ogre, and his quest to rescue Princess Fiona to life on stage. With its heartwarming themes of friendship, acceptance, and the discovery of one’s true self, “Shrek JR” promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Expect a vibrant mix of humor, catchy songs, and memorable characters that will make you laugh, cheer, and perhaps even shed a tear.

Spotlight Acting School is proud to showcase the incredible talents of its young performers in this fantastic show. Under the expert direction of Sarah Jeck, Kelly Fischer, and Jazzlyn Threlkeld, with musical direction by Miss Letha Hembree, the students have worked tirelessly to bring this magical story to life. From stunning costumes and sets to powerful performances and spirited choreography, every element of “Shrek JR” is crafted to provide a memorable theater experience. Don’t miss this opportunity to support our young actors and enjoy a night of fun and entertainment.

For more information call 859-661-0600 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com