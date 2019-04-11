Shrek the Musical by SCAFA

Shrek the Musical

It’s not easy being green

Shrek is a grumpy ogre who prefers the solitude of his swamp. Thanks to the blundering Lord Farquaad he finds himself on a mission to rescue Princess Fiona. Far from Shrek’s expectations, there’s something different about this princess, something familiar. With delightfully familiar characters from our favorite fairytales, this Tony Award-winning adventure of an unlikely hero is a joy for the young and the young at heart.

April 11 – 12, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

April 13, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

April 14, 2 p.m.

$15, $20 for students

Reserved Seating

859-257-4929 | scfatickets.com

For more information call (859) 257-3297 or visit finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/current-season