Shrek the Musical

Highlands High School 2400 Memorial Pkwy, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075

Shrek the Musical 

Shrek is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, bringing all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. The story is the tale of an unlikely hero (Shrek) who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and a multitude of other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek. Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

Run time is approx 2:15 hours

Dates:

Fri July 13, 2018 7:30pm

Sat July 14, 2018 7:30pm

Sun July 15, 2018 2:00pm

Fri July 20, 2018 7:30pm

Sat July 21, 2018 7:30pm

Sun July 22, 2018 2:00pm

For  more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com

Highlands High School 2400 Memorial Pkwy, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075 View Map
