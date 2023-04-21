Shrek The Musical JR at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Shrek The Musical JR. at SKyPAC

Everyone’s favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle, based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film and outrageous Broadway musical.

This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

Concerts & Live Music
270.904.1880
