Shrek The Musical JR at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Everyone’s favorite ogre is back in this hilarious stage spectacle, based on the Oscar-winning smash hit film and outrageous Broadway musical.
This show is eligible for SKyPASS and Corporate Ticket Packages.
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
