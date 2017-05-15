Side By Side Art Show in Paducah

The Side by Side program is designed to offer a creative outlet for children with special needs, reinforce inclusiveness and positive self-image, and highlight the importance of arts education in the development of our young people. Additionally students will have the opportunity to create alongside professional artist and see their work exhibited in a gallery setting or perform at a public venue.

This year, Paducah Middle School Art Instructor Teresa Sauer hosted a week long after school workshop for participants, held in the Art Room at Paducah Middle School. Classes covered printmaking techniques, color application, and many art activities engaging in the creative process. At the conclusion of the workshop, each participant was paired with a Paducah Artist to complete a collaborative artwork. The collaborative project was a hands-on mono print process where participants created images by applying ink to a plate and printing the inked plate onto a piece of paper. The project focused on color and texture as elements of art.

Yeiser Art Center is coordinating an Art Show to showcase this year's work by participants and artists. The show will include one work by each individual participant, one work from each collaborating artist, and the collaborative artwork made in the class. The Art Show will have an opening reception on Monday, May 15, 2:30 - 4pm, in the US Bank Lobby in Downtown Paducah, 333 Broadway St. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information visit theyeiser.org